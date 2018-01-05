At last, the gods of football have finally smiled at Nyasa Big Bullets forward Muhammad Sulumba who has signed an 18 month deal with South African Absa Premiership side Polokwane City.

The deal, which failed to materialize in 2016, will see Bullets FC carting home K18 million. The former Blantyre United and Be Forward Wanderers forward left the country last week for trials where he succeeded to finally complete the deal.

It was reported that Polokwane City’s first offer of R200 000 was turned down by Bullets who demanded R400 000 but they later settled for a R370 000 to allow the player to complete his dream move.

Last season, Sulumba managed to score less than 10 goals in all competitions

He joins Atusaye Nyondo, Gabadinho Mhango, Robert Ng’ambi, Limbikani Mzava and Robin Ngalande who are plying their trade in the Absa Premiership.

Sulumba was spotted by Polokwane City in 2015 when he was on international duty with Malawi National Football team at the Cosafa tournament.

This is the second player from Bullets to secure a move away from the Red side of the town. In 2017, Bullets winger Dalitso Sailesi signed a five year deal with Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos after impressing at the 2017 Cosafa Senior Championship tourney in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Bullets left back Emmanuel Zoya is also being linked with a move to Zambia where he is expected to attend trials with one of the teams playing in the top flight.