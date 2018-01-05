Primary school teachers across the country are attending a second National Reading Programme (NRP) training in all the Teacher Development Centres (TDCs) aimed at expanding their teaching practices.

The training will focus on the reading components and areas that may present challenges in the classroom.

Initially, the English training was supposed to be conducted before the first term of the 2017/18 academic session but this failed making teachers to use the old English Teachers Guides and Learners books for 8 lessons per Week instead of 10 in-line with the new arrangements.

According to the results from both the Southern and Eastern Africa Consortium for Monitoring Educational Quality (SACMEQ) and the Monitoring Learning Achievements (MLA), many children in Malawi are unable to read even after spending 5 to 6 years in school.

The Development partner, USAID and government of Malawi through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology are collaborating to implement National Reading Programme (NRP) for improving early grade learners’ literacy skills.

The NRP training also aims at providing teachers and headteachers in how to better teach children in their early primary grades to read and write in Chichewa and English.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology believes that it is only through hardwork and commitment by Primary Education Advisors (PEAs), teachers, headteachers and others to realise the important goal of ensuring that all Malawian children can read and write.

The ministry rolled out the National Reading Programme activities in September, 2017.