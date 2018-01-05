A 14-year-old boy identified as Adam Mdala has died after his bicycle fell into a river in mangochi.

Rodrick Maida for Mangochi police said the incident happened yesterday, Thursday January 5 in the evening hours.

It is reported that the victim was on that time sent to a maize mill by his mother on a bicycle. Upon reaching at Lilasi Bridge, the boy failed to negotiate a corner as a result he control of his bicycle and plunged into a river.

Eye witnesses rushed to his help and took him to a nearby hospital where he died upon arrival.

A postmortem from Katuli health facility revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

He hailed from the same district in the village of Mpwakata, T/A Katuli.