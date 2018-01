The elite league sponsor TNM Plc has given out a grand prize of K1.5 million to Chirimba-based 2017 champions Be Forward Wanderers supporter, Zynab Kachingwe who emerged the lucky winner of an interactive SMS promotion…

The post TNM presents K1.5m to Nomads fan Zynab Kachingwe: Zampira promo winner appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link