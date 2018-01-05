Two Children have been electrocuted to death in Kasungu after they accidentally touched an electric cable, faceofmalawi can reveal.

St. Andrews Hospital official confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and identified the deceased as Innocent Masiku and Yamikani Nyirenda.

According to information at hand, the two children met their fate as they were playing at former President Dr. Hastings Kaumuzu Banda’s farm in the district.

At the time of the incident, parents of the two Children were in the Maize field.

“Anawa makolo awo anali Ku Munda ndiye anawa anali kosaka mawaya ati okozera magalimoto a mawaya ndipo anapeza waya wa magetsi akulendewera cha Ku farm 27 ya Kamuzu ndipo anawo anaganiza zongokoka wayayo kuti akakonzere zawozo koma zachisoni onse afera pamalopo kamba ka mphamvu ya magetsi,” an eyewitness told this publication.

The pole that held part of the cable is said to have fallen on the ground due to strong winds that hit the district recently.