Award winning filmmakers from the United Kingdom and United States of America will this weekend facilitate a filmmaking training in Lilongwe.

Actors Welfare Initiative (AWI) in association with other theatre bodies have organised the theatre and film training in Lilongwe this weekend.

The one day training will be facilitated by award winning and experienced improvisers from United Kingdom Jules Munis and Heather and American filmmaker Tony Smith.

The training has been organised in collaboration with Theatriks (A Lilongwe based Theatre Outfit.

Some of the topics to be discussed include story development, character development and acting for film.

Interim Chairperson of AWI Harriet Malili told Malawi24 reporter that this will help a lot to improve film production in the country.

“We have organised the training with the aim of equipping people in theatre and film industry with various skills. This in combination with other Theatre link the training involve actors, directors, cameramen, producers, script writers, and story writers. The workshop will help a lot to improve the film production in the country,” said Malili.

She added that the training is a continuation of the previous training which they had on 19th December 2017, at Madsoc theatre.