Zomba resident Magistrate on Friday sentenced a man aged 44 to 21 years in prison for abducting a four-year-old boy with albinism with intent to murder him.

The convict Jafali Ligomba together with his accomplice Samson Alison (49), who was already convicted on his own plead guilty on November 24 and also sentenced to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour, connived to abduct the boy Amadu Wasi in Mangochi.

“The two accomplished their mission when the mother of the victim left the boy in the hands of her relative and went to attend funeral memorial ceremony in another next village,” Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Rodrick Maida said.

The child is yet to be found since the abductors handed him over to a master minder of the abduction soon after taking him away.

In court, police prosecutor Dickens Mwambazi prayed for a stiff penalty saying the conduct of the convict is inhuman and cannot be condoned in a society.

In his judgement Senior Resident Magistrate Chamdimba Nkhata said the conduct of the convict put lives of persons with albinism in danger hence a custodial sentence to separate him from the community.

Jafali (44) hails from Village Tumbwe Traditional Authority Namabvi in the district of Mangochi.