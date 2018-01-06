…Two new cases in Salima

Days after health officials confirmed cholera case in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe, two more new cases have been reported in Salima.

According to the ministry of health, cases of cholera have increased to five in Lilongwe, with patients being admitted at Bwaila and Kawale health centers in the city.

Spokesperson for the ministry of health, Joshua Malango said other two cases have been reported in Salima and they await samples to be analyzed.

“We have two suspected cases in Salima from one family and they are being treated at Salima district hospital, we are treating them as cholera patients because of the signs and symptoms as we wait for the results,” said Malango.

On Thursday, minister of health Atupele Muluzi urged Malawians to follow hygienic principles to curb the spread of cholera outbreak.

Muluzi said government is working through health surveillance assistants in urging people in the country to have hygienic places.

Salima becomes the fourth district in the country to record cholera cases since last year.