



Football Association of Malawi(Fam) has pledged to support newly- formed Football Players Association of Malawi (Fpam) with three percent cut from gate collections of each local and international game played in the country.

Fam General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, confirmed the development during a press briefing held at Mpira Village in Blantyre on Thursday when Fpam unveiled its plans.

Gunda said despite Fpam being registered as a company, Fam feels obliged to give the association a starter-pack to cater for its operations.

“We thought it wise to be the first ones to support this association, as it would be taking care of the welfare of former and current players.

We know that three percent is not enough, but for a start, we are hopeful that this would go a long way in helping the association to roll out its operations,”’ Gunda said.

Speaking during the same press briefing, Fpam General Secretary, Ernest Mangani, called for more support from all stakeholders. Mangani said they were consulting Super League of Malawi on how best to register, with the association, current Super League players.

He added that, among other things, Fpam would also be playing a role when players are negotiating their contracts with clubs so as to ensure fair deals.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets striker Jimmy Zakazaka, who has been roped in as Fpam’s Executive Committee Member, has welcomed the formation of the association.

Zakazaka said it was pathetic to see former players rendered destitute upon retirement.

“Sometimes players’ lack knowledge when they are playing so this association would be guiding them on how to negotiate good contracts with teams,” he said.Nico Insurance, Goodwill Funeral Services, Medical Aid

Society of Malawi, Old Mutual Malawi Limited and Modern

Education and Training Institute are among Fpam’s services providers.





