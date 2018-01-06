A 26-year-old man was arrested after he tried to snatch an envelope from President Peter Mutharika’s hands.

The suspect Francis Itende has since appeared in court for the attempted robbery.

Information reaching Malawi24 indicates that the incident happened on 23rd December at Songani trading centre in Zomba.

It is reported that this happened when the president stopped to give cash handouts to Democratic Progressive Party women who had gathered at the trading centre.

Itende thought the envelope contained money hence he tried to snatch it from the president’s hands.

The suspect whose case is to be continued in courts on hails from Katsekaminga village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district.