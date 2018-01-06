



Nyasa Big Bullets burly striker, Muhammad Sulumba, is reportedly close to signing an 18-month contract, worth K20 million, with South Africa’s Premier Soccer League side, Polokwane City.

A source at Bullets yesterday confirmed the imminent transfer of the former Blantyre United striker to the Limpopo side, a year after his move to the same team collapsed due to a transfer dispute.

“It is true that he has been given a contract of 18 months. It was a club-to-club agreement where we suggested money in the range of K20 million for the striker, and our counterparts accepted,” the source said about Sulumba who is now with Polokwane.

Bullets interim General Secretary, Albert Chigoga, Friday refused to comment on Sulumba’s transfer.

The source told Malawi News that Polokwane have advised Bullets against commenting on Sulumba’s transfer in the media.

Polokwane’s official also refused to comment on Sulumba’s transfer when contacted in South Africa.

“Next week would be ideal to give you such information.

But for the meantime, just know that the player is here,” said the official who refused to be identified.

Sulumba, a big forward whose strength is heading the ball, failed to sign for Polokwane after undergoing a two-week trial alongside defender John Lanjesi last year.

Bullets, Sulumba, in the late stages of the justended season, picked form.

He was being featured upfront alongside Chiukepo Msowoya.

Sulumba, who has one goal to his name for the Flames, also spent a season on loan at

Be Forward Wanderers before jumping ship to sign for Bullets.

He also had unsuccessful trials at Jomo Cosmos in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Chigoga Friday confirmed that inform left-back Emmanuel Zoya nis bound for Zambia Air Forceowned side, Red Arrows to undergo three-week trials.

Chigoga said they would release the former Civil Sporting Club captain to the Lusaka-based club for the trials which are scheduled to run from January 15 to February 7.

Arrows finished the justended season on 10th place with 52 points from 30 games. Zesco won the title with 72 points.

Recently, Bullets chairperson, Noel Lipipa, told the press that they would beef up the squad with 12 players.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers midfielder, Duncan Nyoni has also been earmarked for trials

at South Africa’s National First Division side, Highlands Park.

The international transfer window is open.





