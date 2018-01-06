Police in the central lakeshore district of Nkhotakota have arrested Arnold Mateyo aged 19 for murdering 25-year-old Winston Jonas in August last year.

The police are also hunting for Charles Nkhoma (21) who committed the murder together with Mateyo.

Nkhotakota police publicist Williams Kaponda said that on January 3, this year, police managed to arrest Mateyo, who with his friend have been at large since last year.

According to Kaponda, the two allegedly murdered Jonas on August 23, 2017, near Saliona primary school in Nkhotakota district.

Jonas was until his death a pick-up motor vehicle assistant. On the fateful day together with the driver he was traveling from Mkaika trading centre to Mwansambo trading centre.

Upon reaching Saliona area, they stopped to pick a customer and while there, came two people who started quarrelling with Jonas.

When the driver Colings William (30) noticed the tense situation he hurriedly started the vehicle.

Following this, the suspects started stoning the moving vehicle and since it was an open vehicle, a stone heavily hit Jonas on the head and he sustained serious injury.

He was thereafter rushed to Mwansambo health centre but unfortunately died while receiving treatment.

The deceased Jonas hailed from Mwambirapo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwansambo while the suspect Mateyo hails from Chibisa village in the area of senior chief Mwadzama all from Nkhotakota district.

Meanwhile police are appealing to the general public to assist with information that can help to apprehend Nkhoma who is at large. He hails from Thawe village in the area of Senior Chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota district.