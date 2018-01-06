



Kasungu-based outfit TN Stars just need a point in their remaining two games to clinch the Central Region Football League (CRFL) title and, with it, promotion to the Super League.

This follows their 5-0 demolition of Imvani FC on Thursday, a day when other title contenders faltered.

Their captain Stanley Davie claimed a hat-trick to take his tally to 29 while Kondwani Chiona and Peter Kandota scored the other goals.

Second-placed Holy Cross Ambassadors were thumped 4-1 by Lake Valley—a side coached by Leo Mpulula while third-placed Wimbe United were held to a one-all draw by Dedza United.

TN Stars now have 73 points.

Their next match is against Support Battalion at Kasungu Stadium on Sunday.

TN Stars coach Meke Mwase said that they will not relax as they hunt for their maiden CRFL title and debut Super League entry.

“I thank my players for this wonderful journey. We are so desperate for the title so there will be no time to relax.

“We need the points because we are not there yet,” said the former Nyasa Big Bullets coach.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross technical director Kondwani Mkandawire has said it will take a miracle for his second-placed side to win the title.

“To be fair to ourselves it is a difficult task to win it, the gap with TN Stars is six points and with the number of games remaining it will need a miracle,” he said.

The Southern and Central regional leagues, which concluded some weeks ago, have already produced champions Nchalo United and Karonga United respectively who are expected to join the top flight league next season.

According to CRFA vice-general secretary Antonio Manda, the two title contenders will be playing on the same day to avoid match fixing.

As TN Stars will be taking on Support Battalion, Holy Cross will be Airborne Rangers at SoS ground.

