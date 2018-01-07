Limbe Second Grade Magistrate Court on Thursday sentenced 29-year-old Dickson Linesi to five years in prison for burglary and theft.

According to Limbe Police prosecutor Sub Inspector Victor Nachuma, the convict on 31 December, 2017 at around 3am broke into the house of Esimy Chipo in Chiwembe in Blantyre where she stole two DVD players worth K40,000.

The thief was arrested by the owner of the house with assistance from members of the public and taken to Limbe Police Station where he was charged with burglary and theft contrary to section 309(4) and Section 278 of the penal code respectively.

He pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him and asked the court to be lenient with him saying that he is a first offender and that he has a family to take care of.

When passing judgement, Second Grade Magistrate Patrick Mwamale said the offences committed are serious.

He therefore sentenced the thief to 48 months and 10 months for burglary and theft respectively.

Dickson Linesi hails from Kandulu village in Traditional Authority Nyambi in Machinga district.