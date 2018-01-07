The Chief Resident Magistrate court in Mangochi has sentenced a 34-year-old businessman to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of firearm.

The convict Aliseni Alli acted contrary Section 7 of preservation of public security act.

The court heard through police prosecutor Solomon Mchawi that On December 18, 2017 Alli was arrested by Mangochi Police detectives on allegations of working with armed robbers following a tip that he had in possession of a pistol without licence in his motor vehicle.

The Police conducted a search and found the pistol loaded with thirteen live ammunitions which was hidden in the bonnet of his Renault saloon bearing South African registration number SVS670-GP.

Appearing in court he pleaded guilty to the charge.

In his submission before sentence, Superintendent Mchawi pleaded with the court to impose a custodial sentence saying the pistol threatened lives of people in the district.

Chief Resident Magistrate based in Zomba Texious Masoamphambe then sentenced Alli to 5 years without an option of a fine in order to serve as a lesson to would be offenders.

Alisen hails from Chomba village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.