



Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has hailed Vice President Saulos Chilima, describing him as a leader who prioritises people’s welfare over politics.

Chikulamayembe said Chilima is quick to respond to the cries of the people a trait he said lacks in other politicians.

The Nkhamanga paramount chief was speaking at Phwezi Trading Centre on Friday when Chilima visited victims of flash floods that displaced 133 families in some parts of Rumphi District.

Chikulamayembe said he is satisfied with Chilima’s leadership in all the ministries he has headed before, arguing he has distinguished himself from failed politicians.

“Your performance symbolises that you are the real man. I want to call a spade- a-spade. Die once in life and not many times. Can somebody surpass you?

“I am not speaking to please you because I don’t believe in hypocrisy. I would have told you that you are failing your job if you were. But you are working. Most importantly, you always think of time in all your assignments. What a good leader!” Chikulamayembe said.

Ironically, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets and women including party regional committee members did not applaud the chief as only the Phokas from the area were cheering.

And in his remarks, DPP Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga, praised President Peter Mutharika’s leadership arguing it is the reason behind Chilima’s good performance.

However, Chilima avoided commenting on Chikulamayembe’s remarks as he concentrated on blaming councils and other departments in government for awarding contracts to unprofessional contractors that he said are constructing substandard structures currently affected by the disasters in many districts and cities.

“My assessment in both Mzuzu City and Phwezi disasters is that some structures were substandard and they could not withstand the hailstorm and heavy rains. Therefore, I am saying from today contractors should be awarded contracts based on professional and quality work. Yes, we promote buy Malawian but I say let us also buy quality.

“Councils should avoid corruption when awarding contracts of construction projects of schools, hospitals or markets. Let’s us protect our people. And let us not rush for cheaper things that can cause us more problems like what I have seen at Zolozolo Primary School and Phwezi,” Chilima said.

In his remarks, District Commissioner for Rumphi, Lusizi Nhlane, said the number of affected families has increased from 105 to 133 because of the incidences at Livingstonia Mission, Mlowe and Phoka areas.

Chilima then donated relief items from Department of Disaster Management Affairs to the victims.

He has also pledged to renovate Phwezi Boys Private Secondary School, where he also appreciated the damage.

The Rumphi disaster happened twice within the month of December, 2017 and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera also visited the victims last week where he donated K1 million.





