



One of the growing firms in the country, Delisha Holdings (Global Partners Group), has asked featherweight boxer, Wilson ‘Hard-hitter’ Masamba to improve his performance if he is to secure funding for international title fights.

This follows Masamba’s unconvincing display that saw him earning a controversial draw against Tanzanian boxer Epson ‘Jovin’ John on Boxing Day at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

A section of home fans booed Masamba after the result of the eight-round lightweight non-title contest was announced.

Delisha Holdings, through its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Milanzi, has been supportive to Masamba in his last two events.

Milanzi said they were looking at ways on how to help Masamba realise his continental dream.

“Obviously it is good results that attract good rewards. So we are looking into how best we can assist him,” he said.

However, Milanzi said the company will offer Masamba a contract to ensure that both parties do not abuse each other.

“I want to come up with something that will be like a contract. This will put both of us on the safer side in case of eventualities. It will also help the person receiving the support to value whatever we are giving him. In short a contract will help both parties to abide by its terms without exploiting one another,” he said.

Masamba said he had been challenged to work extra hard.

“The sponsor has a point and I can’t dispute whatever he is saying. Indeed I need to pull up my socks to do better in the forthcoming fight,” he said.

The company first donated two return air tickets valued at K1.5 million to Masamba and his elder brother-cum-trainer, John, to travel to Tanzania for a fight that was postponed due to a tight Television broadcasting schedule.

Delisha Holdings also donated about K250,000 to Masamba prior to his fight against the Tanzanian.





