A political expert in Malawi has faulted the appointment of former presidential secretary as director of public affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet saying it is a waste of resources.

The expert Mustafa Hussein has described the appointment as a reward to a “loyal member” of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“We have all sorts of directorates, this is just an additional way of draining government resources, the function of that directorate could have been combined with other directorates,” said Hussein.

He added further by faulting government for not considering trimming expenditure on such positions in the country.

Malawi’s information minister Nicolas Dausi confirmed that President Peter Mutharika has appointed Viola as the director of public affairs in the OPC.

Viola was Mutharika’s second press secretary before he was axed by his boss over a year ago.