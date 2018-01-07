



In July, 2017 the oldest existing political party in Malawi, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). welcomed into its fold Sidik Mia. Known as the Lower Shire giant, Mia brought a frenzy into the party as it is getting ready for the 2019 general elections. It seems his presence was felt just three months later when MCP swept all parliamentary by-elections in Lilongwe and Nsanje in October, 2017 defeating its closest and fierce rival, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Eyeing the Vice Presidency at the convention which will be held in August 2018, Mia has been rumored to vie for the top most job of the party. But he has since denied the rumors, circulating in the social media, saying that they are malicious fabrications aimed at destabilizing the party

In an interview with the local media, the seasoned politician said:

“This is total fabrication. I do not work like that.”

He further clarified his point during the welcoming rallies that MCP is better off with Dr. Lazarus Chakwera as its president especially with elections around the corner.

“I have said once and for all that MCP without Dr. Chakwera is no MCP.”

The going about rumor has it that Mia’s presence has divided the party’s top brass. There is now a Mia faction in the party, it claims. It mentions party’s Treasurer General, Ryhno Chiphiko, Deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka and new recruit, Harry Mkandawire, as belonging to the faction.

But as said by Mia, these are all but fabrications. The party is said to be united and continuing its intra-party democracy as it goes to its convention to elect a president and running mate for 2019, among others.

