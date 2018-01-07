



Masters Security FC have played down reports that their players are threatening to boycott the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first-leg tie unless they get their outstanding dues.

Masters are expected to travel to Angola to face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda between February 9 and 11.

One of the players confided in Nation on Sunday that they have not been paid upkeep allowances for two months (November and December 2017) as well as bonuses for four matches.

“It is frustrating that when we raise the issue, all they come up with are promises and excuses. We feel we cannot go on like this.

“The resolution we have made [as players] is that if we are not paid the money by this weekend, then we will not play in the CAF tournament. Tisafere label,” he said.

The club’s general secretary (GS) Zacharia Nyirenda could not be reached for comment yesterday, but he told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) yesterday that the only money which the players are owed are salaries for November, which they were supposed to receive mid last month.

“The issue about the boycott has not been brought to our attention and we are just hearing it from the radios and through social media. Maybe the media will provide solutions?

“We are pushing to get the money from the sponsors,” he said.

Masters were supposed to start training in preparation for the CAF tournament last week, but, according to Nyirenda, this did not happen because their bus broke down.

“Our bus had a mechanical fault so we could not start, but we have started administrative preparations. As for training, we will start this coming Tuesday,” he said.

The Masters GS said despite the tales of doom and gloom his team will take part in the continental tournament.

“Behind the scenes, things are moving.”

Asked by ZBS if they have plans to beef up their squad, Nyirenda said: “The priority now is to motivate the players we have before switching the attention to new players. But we will sign some new players,” he said.

