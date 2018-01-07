Moyale Barracks captain Gasten Simkonda is now back playing football after recovering from a car crash injury.

Simkonda who has also previously featured for the Flames was recently spotted playing for Moyale in a friendly match against Chiputula select.

Speaking to Malawi24, Simkonda said he has recovered and is slowly regaining his fitness.

“Am now at least fit but I will keep on training so that come next season people should expect to see the old Gasten Simkonda they know,” he said.

He added that he want to be back in the Malawi national team squad next season hence he is training hard to get back to his best.

During the friendly match, Simkonda scored the first goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Simkonda missed the whole of 2017 season due to a neck injury he suffered when was involved in an accident together with other players.

The Moyale players were on their way to Lilongwe to join fellow Malawi Defence Force players as they were expected to go to Tanzania to play a friendly game.