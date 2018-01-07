As political parties in Malawi are getting set for 2019 general elections with party conventions, Father Boniface Tamani has called for need to have good leaders at the party level.

Tamani who is vicar general for Blantyre archdiocese and a Chancellor College lecture has said there is need for better leaders who are to determine the future with sound policies that are to bail out the country from social-economic hiccups.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Malawi24, Tamani urged party members to choose a cream of leaders that Malawians are to vote for in 2019.

“As we go for conventions, what is important is that political parties must go for proper leadership in those parties,” said Tamani.

He added that parties must refrain from being moved by propaganda when choosing political leaders in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

“The media do take sides that is also called a slight by Journalists that you favour a political party than the others, if we are going for leadership, let us choose leaders that are to help the country, we should not be moved by propaganda,” he added.

The expert also bemoaned lack of values and principles in Malawi political parties saying the development is worrisome in a democratic country.

“Because we don’t have values and principles in our political parties that are strong, we see one jumping from one party to another,” Tamani added.