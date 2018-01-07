



Sponsors of the top flight Super League, TNM, has given out a grand prize of K1.5 million to Chirimba-based Be Forward Wanderers supporter, Zynab Kachingwe.

Kachingwe emerged the lucky winner of an interactive SMS promotion for fans dubbed Zampira.

Apart from the grand prize, the company has also given out K250,000 each to two lucky fans including another Nyerere supporter from Ntcheu Mariko Alufaneti. The two emerged winners from a pool of entries that correctly predicted that Wanderers would win the 2017 league title.

Kachingwe hailed TNM for recognising the role of the fans.

“I hope they will return with another promotion to keep the fans engaged in the 2018 season,” he said.

TNM’s Head of Marketing, Sobhuza Ngwenya, speaking during the cheque presentation at the company’s Maselema Shop in Blantyre, thanked soccer lovers for supporting Zampira promotion whose aim was to actively engage soccer fans by way of predicting weekly results and predicting the 2017 Super League champions.

“We are very excited as sponsors to present the grand prize to Kachingwe. What is more pleasing is that the winner is a lady which defies the notion that football is a men’s game. Through Zampira, TNM engaged with fans and recognised the role they play in the beautiful game of football. Zynab Kachingwe goes away home with K1.5 million,” he said.

Ngwenya said the presentation of the grand prize to the winner underlines TNM’s commitment in developing football in the country.

Overall, Zampira promotion registered a total of 355,837 entries, out of which 14,375 were correct predictions representing a 4.03% accuracy rate. The match between Wanderers and rivals Nyasa Big Bullets registered the highest predictions at 41,408 with 2,028 correct ones while the game between Wanderers and Silver Strikers registered the lowest correct prediction rate of 0.3%.

This followed total entries of 9,463 against 32 correct predictions.

The company has given out over K12 million to soccer fans during weekly and monthly draws.





