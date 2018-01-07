



A 29-year-old Saudi man was in for the shock of his life when his wife, whom he loved so much, approached the court for a divorce.

The estranged husband did not know why his wife would want divorce from him even though he did everything possible for her, but she was adamant in her demand.

She admitted that her husband had never denied anything to her but she insisted on leaving him because he preferred her over his own mother.

“I can never trust a man who does everything for his wife while he denies even a small favor to his mother,” she told the judge.

Neither the husband nor wife was identified. The husband, who was in a deep shock, told the judge that he did not want to leave his wife and that he would do everything to keep her but she bluntly rejected the offer.

The woman admitted that her husband had spent a lot of money on her, taking her on foreign trips and buying her everything she wanted, but said she did not want to continue her life with him.

“A man who is not good to his own mother cannot be trusted. He may turn his back on me anytime in the future,” she said.

The surprised husband asked her, “Didn’t I abandon my own family for you?”

She replied, “Yes, and this is the very reason I want divorce from you.”

The woman told the judge that everything her husband said in the court was correct but she was determined to leave him because he preferred her over his family members, including his mother.

She told the judge that she could not wait until the day her husband would abandon her the same way he had abandoned his mother.

The woman returned the dowry her husband had given her and the judge granted the divorce.

A judicial source praised the woman for her noble stand and said she was right to ask for divorce since the husband placed her above his own mother.

He said the woman thought that a man who would leave his own mother for another woman could never be trusted.

The source said some men believed that blindly obeying their wives and doing everything for them was the way to win perpetual love.

“This is not correct. A man must put his family, especially his mother, above everything else,” he said.

He said his wife was not happy because he did more favors to her than to the woman who gave him birth, brought him up and sacrificed her own life for his happiness.

