Reports reach Faceofmalawi shows that yesterday 7 year-old boy identified as Justin Bisika has drowned in Likangala River in Zomba.

According to source, the deceased was with a friend of the same age before facing his fate.

The friend, whose name was not provided, called for help where elders came in to rescue the deceased but it was too late. The boy was already dead.

Late Justin hails from Sadzi township in the same district.