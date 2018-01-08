Instigating jealousy is a common way a lot of women use in getting their man’s attention or making him regret an action.

When a woman wants to make a man jealous, these are the most likely things she would do:

1. FLIRT WITH ANOTHER MAN

This is a common way women try to make their man jealous. Men love to be dominant; they love their women to be theirs alone and they hate competition. Women understand this and use it to their advantage.

2. HAVING A GREAT TIME…WITHOUT HIM

Men could get all insecure when their lady is having fun without them and this could create all manner of thoughts and pictures in the man’s head. This also sends a message that you can do without him, and that’s scary for most men.

3. LAUGH AT ANOTHER MAN’S JOKE

Men understand that humour is a good way to a woman’s heart, and it could also mean she’s happy and comfortable with another man. A lot of women know that this makes men jealous and they use it to their advantage.

4. PRETEND TO BE BUSY

This is another thing that infuriates a lot of men, and this is another common thing women do to purposely make their man angry and jealous.

5. LATE RESPONSE

Late and nonchalant response can make most men feel jealous and angry. This act could draw up a lot of negative emotions in a man’s head.

6. ACT LIKE YOU DON’T CARE

Your man expects you to care and he wants you to care at all times. Showing that you don’t care would easily drive him nuts.

7. TALKING ABOUT OTHER MEN

Be it an ex, a colleague, a male friend, an attractive guy, a guy with outstanding qualities — men hate to listen to talks about other men; saying that this makes them feel insecure could be an understatement.