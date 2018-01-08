



The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cleared Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa of suspected corruption and fraud.

Some organisations and individuals reported Nankhumwa, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central Constituency, to the graft-busting body in January last year.

The lawmaker, a former broadcaster, raised eyebrows when he donated an ambulance, 300 bicycles and motorcycles to his constituents valued at over K20 million

Questions were raised as to how Nankhumwa, who is also Leader of the House, had amassed such wealth to afford such a donation; thus, the ACB was engaged to probe him.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the ACB Egritta Ndala said yesterday the bureau will come out with details later.

“I can only confirm but for the details, I need to find out,” she said.

Reacting to the news, Nankhumwa said he is yet to receive official communication from the bureau on the matter.

But he said if true, the findings vindicate him and that there was neither fraud nor foul play in the manner which he mobilised resources for procurement of the donated items.

“I am also getting it from the media and I will wait for communication from the bureau. But if it is true, then it is all smiles for me because it proves my innocence,” Nankhumwa said.

Asked on how the going has been for him during the one year of investigations, Nankhumwa described it as a mix-bag.

“When such things happen, your enemies want to take advantage of the situation, celebrate all their imaginations that perhaps you will end up in jail, at the same time, your sympathisers become restless because they really don’t know what will come next,” he said.

Executive Director of the Malawi Economic Justice Network, one of the organisations that pushed for Nankhumwa’s probe, Dalitso Kubalasa said yesterday he hopes that the investigations were done with due diligence.

“When there are all those suspicions, transparency and accountability have to be the norm, when there is nothing to hide, people have to come out in the open and make the necessary declarations,” Kubalasa said.

After being reported to the ACB, Nankhumwa told the media that apart from being an MP and Cabinet minister, he also runs businesses and that he had for some time embarked on a saving initiative in order to purchase the items for his constituency.





