Blantyre City Council (BCC) is yet to start reallocating people from Soche to Machinjiri Township barely two weeks after the council removed injunction that had lasted for five years. BCC Public Relations Manager Anthony Kasunda…

The post Blantyre City Council remains tight lipped on land reallocation of Soche encroachers appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link