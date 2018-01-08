



Chombe Foods a subsidiary of MBL Holdings is expanding its product line with four new products to be launched on the market within the next two months.

Chombe Foods is well known for its brand Chombe Tea.

The company’s Sales and Marketing manager, Lazarous Ndakoka, said the four new brands will be introduced to substitute some of the country’s imports.

“As a country, we are well known for being a net importer and the products that we will be launching in the next two months will help address import challenges.

“Currently, we are finalising all the logistics to have the products on the market and our customers should expect quality goods at an affordable price,” Ndakoka said.

He said the new products will include, Chombe Ketchup and Chombe sugar, which will be packed in small sachets to meet customer demand.

Ndakoka explained that some hospitality units do import small sugar sachets, thereby draining the country’s foreign reserves for products that can be produced locally.

“Our target is not only the upper class. Chombe Foods is for every Jim and Jack, hence the idea to have small sugar sachets similar to those you find in our local market. Our aim is to give Malawians value for their money with good quality products,” he said.

Ndakoka also said the year 2018 is targeted as an export year for the company.

He said in 2017, the company faced a number of challenges that compromised their export efforts.

“We want to export more in 2018 and our main export product is Chombe tea and Chombe rice. The demand for Chombe tea is high in countries such as Mozambique, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Also, as you are aware Malawi rice has a huge market in these countries.

“As a company we have already done a market survey and we believe we are in the right track by exporting to these countries,” Ndakoka said





Source link