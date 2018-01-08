Just like some of his fellow Nigerian singers like Banky W, 2 Baba and etc, Davido is yet to taste his acting skills in a yet to be released Nollywood movie titled “The Legend At 60”.

A preview shared on his social media timeline, portrayed Davido as a highly skilled commercial pilot who has a lot of money to spend.

The movie also features veteran reggae artiste Majek Fashek, whose music career Davido’s character tries to revive.

It could be too early to decide if Davido would perform extraordinarily well in the movie. But if he did, this could be another opportunity for him to rake in the Billions just as his music has done for him.