Philippians 3:13 “Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead”

If there was any errors or mistakes in 2017 that doesnt point to the same in 2018. Quit thinking that way and focus on the Word. See yourself as a winner. The more you focus on the past the more you fail to see more opportunities ahead of you. You may have made mistakes yes, but dont sit down and meditate on them. Think about more positive things ahead of you( Phi 4:8)

Some people are failing to make progress because they dwell much on the past. Look ahead, your victory is ahead not in the past.

Don’t be held back by past mistakes, past relationship breakdowns, past business or school failures and other failures whether done by yourself or someone else. Don’t be held back by the past because you will fail to progress in life.

As a believer only focus on the past when you want to remember the great things God has done in your life that will give you confidence for the future tasks. This is a form of testimony. This is what David did in 1 Sam 17 when he was defeating Goliath. He remembered his past successes with bears and lions that helped him in the victory over Goliath.

Jesus pointed out that those who are backward focused are not fit for the Kingdom. Luk 9:62 “But Jesus said to him, “No one, having put his hand to the plow, and looking back, is fit for God’s Kingdom.”

Remember Lot wife. She wanted to look back and was turned into a pillar of salt. A pillar symbolises no movement. When you focus on your past mistakes, you stop progressing right away. All your progress stops and that is why the Word discourages us from focusing on the past.

Additional scripture: Isaiah 43:18-19 “Don’t remember the former things, and don’t consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing. It springs out now…”

Remember its a Rhema cross over Night today at 630pm Baptist media center opposite wanderers football club.

Confession

My victory is ahead and my focus is ahead. I refuse to look backward because I am a winner now and always. In Jesus name.Amen.+265888426247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98