Governor for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the north Kenneth Sanga has attacked the country’s renowned clerics, the Reverend Maurice Munthali for a prayer he offered at Phwezi on December 29 2017 when MCP president Lazarus Chakwera addressed a rally to welcome him into the party’s fold.

Sanga said the prayer was “insulting” President Peter Mutharika and threatened to expose “secrets” of Munthali if he continues to attack the President.

“I know the secrets that the church is hiding for him,” Sanga was quoted as saying.

When contacted for comment, Reverend Munthali said when prayer has been offered, the responses can only come from God Himself and not fellow human being.

In his prayer, Munthali said the country “was in an accident” cause by its own citizens by putting in power wrong people.

“Because of this accident, we have never ending blackouts, now we have legislators voting wrongly on the Electoral Reforms Bills, because of this accident, we have never ending poverty and corruption,” Munthali prayed.