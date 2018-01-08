The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has claimed that the party will win the general elections in 2019 saying those who think DPP will lose are dreaming like a barren woman.

DPP’s Secretary General Greselder wa Jeffrey disclosed that the five year term that the party has had is for developmental foundation.

Wa Jeffrey added that the ruling DPP will defeat opposition parties in Malawi with votes in 2019 to have a second five year rule.

“Kuluza? maloto achumba bwa, boma sitilikutuluka, ndipo sitikutekeseka (DPP losing? That’s a dream of a barren woman, the party is to rule again and we are not afraid),” said wa Jeffrey.

She further urged Malawians to vote for DPP during the forthcoming tripartite elections next year.

“A Malawi okuona kuti zinthu zikuyenda, omwe akudandaula ndi a opposition chifukwa cha nsanje, akufuna mpandowu (Malawians know that all is well, opposition parties are the ones complaining because of jealousy),” she added.

Meanwhile, the DPP has disclosed that it is to hold a convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

President Peter Mutharika who says he will seek reelection in 2019 is expected to stand on the party’s ticket.