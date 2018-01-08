After supplying power for 8 hours a day in the last months of 2017, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has revised the load shedding program from 8 hours of electricity to 14 hours of power supply.

According to ESCOM, the change in the load shedding program is due to the improvement of the power capacity available for distribution to customers.

The power supplier says available power capacity is an average of 205 Megawatts from the previous average of 150 Megawatts and in the newly released 2 cycle load shedding program, customers have been divided into 2 groups, A and B.

“The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) is informing its valued customers of the change of the load shedding program from the 3 cycle 8 hours-power supply and 16 hours-load shedding, to a 2 cycle 14 hours-power supply and 10 hours-load shedding model.

“The change in the load shedding program is due to the improvement of the power capacity available for distribution to customers. In any given day, the first group to be load shed is switched off from 4 am to 2 pm and the second group to be load shed is switched off from 1 pm to 10 pm allowing for a one (1) hour switching operation time,” says ESCOM in a statement.

ESCOM has also notified its customers that during the course of the week, implementation of the published electricity management programme may be adjusted in response to the actual power available for distribution to customers.

Customers are also being advised that not all loss of power supply is load shedding, and that they may experience loss of power supply due to fault.

Therefore, customers are encouraged to report to Faults Reporting Centers whenever they have a fault or when they experience loss of power supply for a prolonged duration beyond that in the published Electricity Management Programme (EMP).