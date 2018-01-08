As the day draws near for the country to hold the second tripartite election in 2019, former Vice President Cassim Chilumpha has finally launched his own political party called Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD).

Chilumpha disagreed with late President Bingu wa Mutharika in 2004 after the latter dumped the United Democratic Front (UDF), the party that ushered them into power and formed his own party called Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika then accused Chilumpha of plotting to kill him and he was charged with treason.

Chilumpha then joined the then ruling People’s Party (PP) under Dr. Joyce Banda and he dumped the party ahead of the 2014 tripartite election which saw President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.

The former Vice President then took a break from front-line politics.