Nyasa Big Bullets legend says he will be happy to play with the son of his former teammate Chikondi Banda.

The midfielder hailed late Chikondi Banda’s son, Peter Banda, as a wonderful talent and expressed hope that he will play with the young star soon.

“I am so glad to see this boy continuing the legacy of his late father Chikondi Banda. I played with his father at Bullets when he (Peter) was a small boy and to see him growing into such a talent is so pleasing. I will be so happy to play with this boy, which am sure will happen soon,” said the longest serving player in the country’s elite league.

He was speaking in Blantyre on Saturday when FMB Under-20 national champions, Griffin Young Stars, held an awards gala to reward their 2017 season outstanding performers.

It was the first ever ceremony for an Under-20 side in the country.

National Under-20 sensation Banda was the biggest winner on the day after scooping the top goal scorer and players’ player of the year awards.

For his achievements, Banda got a brand new pair of boots from Kondowe who was the event’s guest of honour.

James Julius was named most consistent player while the most disciplined player was Levison Chabwera. They each pocketed K5,000.

Best midfielder award went to Yusuf Lwanda who got a brand new pair of boots from Chairman of the Football Players Association of Malawi (FPAM), Alfred Lungu.

In his speech Director of the club Griffin Saenda Junior said they organised the event to reward the boys for an outstanding 2017 season and get them to mingle off the pitch.

“The lads have had an amazing season, going unbeaten from the district, regional and national level, so we wanted to show them how much we appreciate the good work they have done. But also it’s been a long season, where the players have spent most of the time on the pitch, so we thought of bringing them together off the pitch, forget about football, relax and chill amongst themselves” said Sayenda.

Kondowe encouraged the players to combine football and academic studies.

“You can become whatever you want in life if you work hard and stay committed. Combine school and football so that you have something to fall back on after your playing career, and one important thing, be disciplined,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe’s emphasis on discipline and school was echoed by the vice general secretary for the National Youth Football Committee (NYFA), Daniel Makiyi.

“Discipline is key in your career and for you to understand matters well in future, you have to be educated so that contract issues and the like do not become a problem,” said Makiyi.

He asked management of the club to consider inviting the players’ parents and guardians next time they hold a similar ceremony.

Also in attendance at the gala were players who have graduated from the club to the flagship Tnm Super League.

Mark Fodya and Trevor Kalema now with Silver Strikers, Willy and Solomon Saenda of Azam Tigers and Blantyre United respectively and Be Forward Wanderers towering forward Precious Msosa were all present.

Bullets defender Pilirani Zonda and National Under 17 team manager Enos Chatama were also in attendance.

Griffin became the first ever team in the history of the FMB Under 20 league, to go unbeaten in the entire season, which saw them play a total of 34 matches from the district, regional and national levels.