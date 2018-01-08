Malawi’s renowned television (TV) personality, Geoffrey Kapusa, aka Mr. Splash has finally secured a job at Mibawa Television, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Kapusa was fired at the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) two weeks ago for allegedly questioning some of the propaganda programmes at MBC TV by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aimed at disgracing Sidik Mia and the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The firing attracted debate on the social media with many Malawians siding with Kapusa for being honest and speaking out the truth.

Kapusa confirmed of the new job in a statement posted on his official facebook page seen by FOM’s reporter.

“Great Lord. Am speechless of your love and care for me and my family. Thank you for the Job offer at Mibawa TV, the only Malawi tv soap producers of Mwachande and Chinganingani.

“Thank you John Nthakomwa and family and also a special mention to Wellington Kuntaja for your great decision to have me. My God is an awesome God. All the time,” wrote Kapusa.

Ironically, MBC airs the Mwachande series which are produced by Mibawa TV.

Kapusa worked for MBC for over 15 years. He once resigned to venture into a minibus business only to return to the media fold.