By Orchestra Kamanga

One of the best lodges in the country, Howa lodge which is located opposite Namiyango filling station along Robert Mugabe Highway (Midima road) is providing affordable accommodation with best food local and international.

Masautso Sitima the owner and Managing Director said Howa Lodge aimed at providing lower prices to its customers for its rooms ranging from K5,000, K10,000 and K15,000.

“All 24 rooms are self-contained with TV, others have two beds while others have single bed of king size,” he said.

Sitima who is also mechanic, panel beater and spray painting specialist said there is maximum security at Howa Lodge with six guards, fence and large parking area for its customers.

“There are 9 employees who treat customers friendly. We provide breakfast and provide local and international food to our valued customers. We also have suggestion box for our customers to drop their grievances,” he said.

The Lodge started in 2012 but opened in March 2017. It has conferenced hall which can accommodate 40 participants.