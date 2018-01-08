Lower Shire political heavyweight Sidik Mia has urged Malawians to invest trust in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera saying the MCP leader is the real deal.

Mia was reacting to media reports that he wants to topple Chakwera at the party’s convention.

“Disregard propaganda being peddled by our detractors on the social media that I intend to contest against our beloved Party President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, when the party convenes an indaba in the near future.

“For those who have been closely following this page and indeed our party rallies, you may have observed that I already endorsed Dr Chakwera to be the party’s torchbearer in 2019 and indeed to be the president of the Republic of Malawi in 2019,” Mia wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Mia, MCP stands a very good chance of winning the 2019 elections with Chakwera as its presidential candidate.

He added the he will use all means to see Chakwera and MCP driving the country to success after winning the elections.

“I have also assured you times without number that I will do whatever I can to help Dr Chakwera liberate this country from the mess we are currently in and you know that my actions do tally with my words.

“It is against this background that I implore you not to entertain any of such propaganda from those who are destabilizing or sowing disunity in our party,” he said.

Mia then urged MCP supporters to stay united as the country is just a year away from the 2019 general elections.