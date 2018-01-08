Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa can afford a little smile.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cleared the minister of any wrongdoing on corruption allegations involving funds said to be in the region of K21 million, Malawi24 has learnt.

The probe started after the lawmaker donated about 300 bicycles, two motorcycles and an ambulance to areas under his Mulanje Central constituency.

But the ACB says there was no any wrongdoing in the processes that led to the purchase of the locomotives and acquisition of the funds.

Several civil society organisations had joined the calls for a need to probe the lawmaker over the matter.

There were mixed reactions on the Minister’s Facebook page on a post that carried the news of the donations.

Some slammed the donations claiming they were ‘too extravagant’ while others argued the lawmaker was kind enough to assist locals in his area by donating to service delivery institutions.