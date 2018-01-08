The National Registration Bureau (NRB) is from this month continuing the registration exercise which came to a halt two months ago.

By November 2017, over 9 million Malawians were said to have registered for the national identity cards.

But with the process ending that time, the NRB has announced it will embark on the continuation process of registration in a bid to see to it that more Malawians are registered.

“Registration in this continuous exercise is through the district registration office in the meantime and post offices at a later stage,” says the NRB.

Meanwhile, the body has called on all Malawians who have received IDs with errors to have them corrected in the said offices.

Errors that Malawi24 has seen on several IDs including face mismatch, gender mismatch, date of birth errors among others.

Eligible foreign residents have since been asked to report to NRB headquarters for registration at a fee of K50,000.

The exercise has been touted as a breakthrough for Malawians in terms of proper identification, proper access to facilities and appropriate documentation.

At the moment, the NRB is still distributing IDs to those that registered in various phases that ended in November last year.