Blantyre-based gospel group Prophets of Vision (POV) is back to its trio following the coming back of George Adams.

Adams took a break from the group in 2015 leaving Isaac Chizaka and Omex Chimpeni to continue the musical journey as a duo.

Adams said on Saturday that although he took a break, he has always been part of POV only that he was busy with personal commitments.

“Well, I had to take a break to focus on developing myself. I have been doing school for the past three years and only graduated last year. That consumed much of my time as I had to be working week days and do school over weekends,” he said.

Adams said this made it difficult for him to be part of the group.

“I decided to come back as I now have time to participate in the group’s activities. Currently I am doing my masters degree but I am flexible,” he said.

Adams posted the information on his comeback on his Facebook page and people have since welcomed his move.

Meanwhile, Adams has revealed that POV plans to launch a scholarship initiative soon.

“Over the years, we have learnt and we are adults. This is why, apart from spreading the word of God through music, we are taking another step in our service and that’s launching the Mighty POV Scholarship Initiative,” he said.

Adams said that through the initiative, they want to help young people from across the country by sending them to secondary schools and pay their school fees.

“This is one way of helping the government, Non-governmental organisations and other institutions in their efforts to develop this country. We want to preach the word through charity works. We have been singing and ministering for years, so we want to add by doing more to the communities across,” Adams said.

He said they were likely to launch the initiative next month. Asked whether they have the capacity to manage the scholarships, Adams said:

“As POV, we will do our part.

We will use part of the funds from our group’s account, but, the bigger chunk will come from our pockets. It will interest you to know that apart from, all of us (POV), we have other things we do. For example, I work, Chimpeni too while Chizaka is an entrepreneur.”

He said they will be selecting needy students and that for a start they will have 10 students.

“Helping one person might not change the world, but, it could change the world for one person. We are not trusting our abilities, we are trusting God to help us see this through,” Adams said.

Chizaka and Chimpeni welcomed Adams saying they missed his services.

“George left in 2015 because he was pre-occupied with other things. Now he is free hence coming back. 2018 there is a lot we want to do as Prophets of Vision,” Chizaka said.

He also revealed that this year they will be performing in Cape Town, South Africa.

“We have two shows in Cape Town and when we come back, we are planning to launch a DVD – The Best of POV,” Chizaka said.

POV started in 2001 and has four albums to its credit namely Tiankhandwe, Lipenga, Madalitso Mbwembwembwe and Ambuye Mukundimva.