Former ruling People’s Party (PP) has fired Member of Parliament for Salima South Uladi Mussa from the party.

The party has also removed its ex-chief whip Ralph Jooma from his position as Vice President for the South.

The two have been fired today during a PP meeting held in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe where the party also denied any kind of alliance with any party.

According to PP Deputy Spokesperson Ackson Kalaile, Mussa has been expelled for bringing the party into disrepute.

Mussa was claiming that the party will enter into an alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kalaile however said Jooma will appear before a disciplinary hearing.

But the party has already replaced Jooma with Roy Kachale.

Kachale who is party founder Joyce Banda’s son has been appointed PP Vice President for the South.

During the meeting the party also appointed Beatrice Mwale as Vice President for the Central Region, replacing Mussa.

Other appointments made at the meeting are that of Wakuda Kamanga as Deputy Secretary General and Edith Mithanga as National Director of Women.

Kamanga who was reported to be working with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first denounced his association with MCP before being given the position.

Meanwhile, the party has warned all its MPs against crossing the floor in Parliament saying it will take action.