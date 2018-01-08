Just weeks after being fired by the public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporations (MBC), renowned and seasoned presenter, Geoffrey Kapusa has joined private television, Mibawa TV.

Kapusa popularly known as Mr. Splash was booted out of MBC last month after he publically criticized management for being overboard with its propaganda in favor of the ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which he claimed contributed to its shameful loss in the October 2017 by-elections.

Kapusa confirmed of his new job on social media and never wasted time to poke fun at his former employers.

“Great Lord. Am speechless of your love and care for me and my family. Thank you for the Job offer at Mibawa TV, the only Malawi tv soap producers of Mwachande and Chinganingani,” wrote Kapusa.

“Thank you John Nthakomwa and family and also a special mention to Wellington Kuntaja for your great decision to have me. My God is an awesome God. All the time.”

Ironically, MBC airs the Mwachande series which are produced by Mibawa TV.

Kapusa worked for MBC for over 15 years. He once resigned to venture into a minibus business only to return to the media fold.

MBC management on December 22nd, 2017 decided to fire Kapusa after he accused them of giving deaf ear to his advice about the propaganda favoring DPP.

He was first banned from hosting any program on MBC TV or radio following his post on Facebook in October last year in which he accused the station for contributing to DPP’s loss in the by-elections that were won by opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He wrote: “Who to blame. Not MBC of course. When I lectured them kuti your propaganda is childish, I was banned from TV appearance. A losing team. Vote of no confidence. Apologise to the ruling party. This is unprecedented. Mumamunamiza President. Shame. Now can I talk to you guys and you do the listening? You still have 2019 by election coming. Don’t quit!” wrote Kapusa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :