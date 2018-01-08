



By BROOKS BARNES and CARA BUCKLEY

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won best movie drama, and “Lady Bird” won best comedy. Frances McDormand and Gary Oldman won the best acting prizes for drama; Saoirse Ronan and James Franco won for comedy. See all the Golden Globes winners.

Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. Her speech focused on the #MeToo movement.

The show began with a monologue from Seth Meyers, the host, who took aim at Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and others.

It took only four minutes for Harvey Weinstein to be booed on Sunday night at the 75th Golden Globes.

From there, the Hollywood establishment, convening publicly for the first time since allegations of sexual misconduct toppled Mr. Weinstein, used the Globes to insist that it would reform itself — that the harassment of women would no longer be tolerated, that the culture of silence that aided and abetted men like Mr. Weinstein was over, that women and men would be paid equally.

Seth Meyers, hosting the Globes, turned directly to what he called “the elephant not in the room” when he opened the NBC broadcast by saying, “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentlemen.”

“There’s a new era underway,” he continued, “and I can tell because it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood.”

Mr. Meyers prompted the booing of Mr. Weinstein with a joke about the deaths section of the Oscars telecast.

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors that he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” Mr. Meyers said.

“But don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the ‘In Memoriam.’”

The Globes soon moved on to celebrating films and television series about women. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” about a mother (Frances McDormand) who takes her daughter’s murder investigation into her own hands, emerged as the movie to beat in the coming Oscar race, winning four Globes, including ones for best drama and Ms. McDormand’s acting. Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” a coming-of-age tale set in Sacramento, was honored with prizes for best comedy and Saoirse Ronan’s acting.

The major TV winners were the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” which received four Globes, including awards for Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a new Amazon series that collected two prizes, including best TV comedy; and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which received two Globes, including best TV

“A new day is on the horizon!” Oprah Winfrey, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, shouted toward the end of her eight-minute speech, which focused mostly on the #MeToo movement, noting that it was brought forth by the “insatiable dedication” of journalists and women, like the recently deceased Recy Taylor, who have spoken up to tell their stories.

“When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men,” Ms. Winfrey said.

She received multiple standing ovations — some people stayed standing as she spoke — and finished her comments with an assertion of hope, looking forward to “the day when nobody ever has to say #MeToo again.”

After Ms. Winfrey exited the stage, Natalie Portman arrived to present the award for best director. “Here are the all-male nominees,” Ms. Portman said. (Guillermo del Toro won for “The Shape of Water.”)

For some people watching at home, the pronouncements struck a hypocritical note. Weren’t some of these people the same ones who had been silent about Mr. Weinstein’s behavior for decades?

And Ms. Winfrey, of course, was accepting an award named for a man who had helped cement a culture of male domination in Hollywood. It was also notable that many of the men who won awards did not mention the current reckoning that Hollywood is undergoing regarding sexual harassment and the role of women in entertainment.

The foreign journalists who bestow the Globes are known for spreading their awards far and wide, and that was the case on Sunday. Gary Oldman won best actor in a drama, for playing Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.” Pixar’s “Coco” was named best animated film. And the figure-skating dark comedy “I, Tonya” was recognized with Allison Janney’s win for best supporting actress.

But several movies received nothing, most notably Steven Spielberg’s newspaper drama “The Post,” which was nominated for six prizes. “Call Me by Your Name,” “Get Out,” “Mudbound” and “All the Money in the World” were also ignored.

James Franco won best actor in a comedy for “The Disaster Artist,” a biopic about Tommy Wiseau, an eccentric Hollywood figure best known for his cult film “The Room.” Mr. Wiseau, who had been sitting in the ballroom in wraparound blue sunglasses and looking at his phone, sauntered to the stage, where a hoarse Mr. Franco was espousing his love for his brother, Dave Franco, who also stars in “The Disaster Artist.” Standing nearby, the younger Franco got a little teary.

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a big winner in TV.

The night’s first award went to Ms. Kidman, who won best actress in a television movie or limited series. “Power of women!” she said, holding up her Globe and name checking her female co-stars. Ms. Kidman won for her role in “Big Little Lies,” in which she plays a battered wife who summons the courage to leave her husband. Her co-star Alexander Skarsgard won for best supporting actor, and the show won for best limited series or TV movie.

As expected, Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel about the repression of women, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” matched its best drama win last year at the Emmy Awards. Elisabeth Moss, who stars in that series, also repeated her Emmys win, collecting the trophy for best actress in a drama. The “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown was named best dramatic actor, the first time in Globes history that a black man had won that prize.

“You wrote a role for a black man that could only be played by a black man,” Mr. Brown said in his speech, thanking the “This Is Us” creator, Dan Fogelman, for creating his part. “I am being seen for who I am, and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me.”

(It was a reminder of how much has changed in Hollywood in recent months. Kevin Spacey won the category at the 72nd ceremony for his performance in “House of Cards,” a series that fired him late last year after men came forward to accuse him of unwanted sexual advances.)

The Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” about a perfectionist 1950s housewife who becomes a stand-up comic, won the Globe for best TV comedy, and its star, Rachel Brosnahan, collected the trophy for best actress in a comedy.

“Their support was completely unwavering,” Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show’s creator, said of Amazon from the stage while wearing a top hat festooned with feathers. She made no mention of Roy Price, who had helped push forward the series before resigning in October following accusations of sexual harassment.

Kendall Jenner, left, and the activist Marai Larasi with Emma Watson. Credit Damon Winter/The New York Times

The Globes were draped in black, quite literally, with actresses and some actors vowing to use their attire to make a statement about sexual harassment in Hollywood and other spheres. Winners were expected to use their moments of glory to rail against the systemic sexism and silence that allowed the behavior of men like Mr. Weinstein, James Toback, Louis C.K. and Mr. Spacey to fester for decades.

On the red carpet, eight actresses walked hand in hand with activists who focus on sexual harassment and gender inequality.

“We don’t want to create hierarchies — saying that women in Hollywood are more important than other women,” Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a British network of organizations dedicated to ending violence against black women, said on the E! arrivals special.

“We have a platform, and we’re trying to use it in the best way we possibly can.” Ms. Larasi attended as Emma Watson’s guest.

But the tone on the red carpet was not entirely serious. Smiles abounded. Along with discussion about women’s rights came lighthearted banter by nominees about butterflies (the stomach variety) and some of the usual fashion chitchat.

Alexis Bledel carried a black crystal clutch from Onna Ehrlich; Gucci dressed Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson.

And inside the ballroom, the ceremony in many ways felt like business as usual. Stars, producers and studio executives schmoozed in frantic fashion during the commercial breaks and straight through some awards.

The vibe even approached easygoing and carefree — as if Hollywood felt it had exculpated itself with all of the serious talk on the red carpet and the sharp-edged jokes Mr. Meyers cracked during his monologue.

