TN Stars were on Sunday crowned the 2017 Chipiku Central Region Football League champions following a 1-0 victory over Support Battalion.

China Chirwa scored the lonely goal which saw the Kasungu based outfit securing a place in the 2018 TNM Super League season.

Before the match, Meke Mwase’s men only needed a draw to win the league but Chirwa’s strike wrapped up the season in a fantastic way as TN Stars deservedly won the championship at the expense of Holy Cross Ambassadors and Wimbe United.

And speaking after the final whistle, Mwase hailed his side for a gallant fight and dedicated the entire success to the people of Kasungu.

“It was a massive campaign and I am very happy that after 9 years in the wilderness, we are into the Super League.

“Bravo to the boys for the gallant fight. We have dedicated this success to them and to the people of Kasungu who were supportive throughout the campaign,” he said.

And speaking on behalf of Central Region Football League, fixtures secretary Antonio Manda congratulated TN Stars for making their own history.

He also advised them to beef up their squad so that they are able to survive in the top flight football next season.

“Congratulations to them for becoming the first team from Kasungu to make it to the Super League. It wasn’t easy. I would like to urge them to beef up their squad so that they are able to survive. It’s always difficult for newcomers to survive without beefing up their squads so I believe that they do what’s necessary for them to stay in the league beyond next season,” he said.

TN Stars join Karonga United and Nchalo United who got promoted from Northern Region and Southern Region respectively.