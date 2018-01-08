



The mood was awesome and terrific as TN Stars Sunday grabbed a TNM Super League slot after beating Support Battalion 1-0 in a Central Region Premier Division championship decisive match at Kasungu Stadium.

Stars have joined in the Super League Karonga United (Simama Premier Division champions) and Nchalo United from Southern Region.

There were smiling faces including children, women and men as they joined the celebrations at the Kasungu facility.

After the final whistle, Stars players hoisted Coach, Meke Mwase, and his assistant, Monkey Chirwa, in celebrating their triumph.

Mwase is a former national team captain who also made a name at Be Forward Wanderers, and Nyasa Big Bullets as a player and coach.

Now he has made history as Stars have become the first team from Kasungu to earn Super League promotion, after China Chirwa scored the priceless goal in the early stages of the second-half.

The victory did not come on a silver platter, though, as Support came flat out for the better part of the game, which was watched by an impressive crowd.

Stars have finished as champions with 76 points, nine points above second-placed Holy Cross Ambassadors, who lost 3-1 to Airborne Rangers at SOS Ground in Lilongwe yesterday.

It was Ambassadors’ second consecutive defeat in the league, having also lost 4-1 to Lake Valley FC on Thursday.

In a post-match reaction, Mwase admitting that it was a tough journey to the championship.

“I thank God for helping us throughout the season. It was not easy to be champions, “Mwase said.

Ambassadors Technical Director, Kondwani Mkandawire, whose side for the second consecutive year missed out on promotion, admitted that it was a bitter pill to swallow.

“We did everything but I think it was, once again, not our season,” Mkandawire said.

The newly-promoted teams have replaced, in the top-flight league, relegated Blantyre United, Chitipa United and Premier Bet Wizards.





