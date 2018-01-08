



Vice-President Saulos Chilima has assured Malawians affected by disasters in the country that no one will be left out during distribution of relief items.

The Veep, who is also Minister of Disaster Management Affairs, was speaking in Kasungu on Friday when he visited people affected by rainstorm which on Tuesday damaged several houses and school blocks, including a guardian shelter at Kasungu District Hospital.

About 400 people were affected and 58 houses demolished, while 342 houses were partially damaged.

The rainstorm also left four people hospitalised, including one child whose leg was broken.

Chilima said government was committed to assisting everyone affected by the natural disasters and that no one would be left behind.

“We all know that in 2016/17 about 6.8 million people were affected by hunger but the President assured everyone would be assisted. In the same line, 400 people affected here in Kasungu and from other districts will not be left out,” he said.

Chilima observed that all the areas he had visited have been affected by heavy rains leading to flooding and strong winds, which were a direct result of climate change.

He, therefore, advised Malawians to take part in replenishing the environment.

“The President launched the national tree planting season in Mwanza last month. I am pleading with all of you chiefs, members of Parliament and district commissioner to lead people in planting trees,” said Chilima.

Kasungu Municipality mayor Ireen Katola thanked the Vice-President for the support.

“As a municipal council, we will ensure that our main task now should be to avoid future disasters by, among other things, avoiding settlements along river banks,” she said.

Traditional Authority Mwase, whose area and that of Chief Kaomba were heavily affected, said the victims would need urgent support to keep their belongings safe.

The victims received a bag of maize, blankets, plastic sheets and kitchen utensils.

Veep visits KU disaster victims





