A 24-year-old Malawian woman has given birth to four babies, weeks after another also had quadruplets.

The woman identified as Fales Diverias delivered the four at Mchinji district hospital last night.

Diverias had the four – two boys and two girls – without any medical complications according to health officials at the hospital.

Some weeks ago, another woman in Mzuzu also gave birth to four kids.

Meanwhile, Diverias is asking the general public for support.

Malawi’s population with the absence of tight child bearing policies hovers around 17 million.

Analysts have kept saying the ever increasing population places the nation which is struggling economically in more heightened struggle for resources.