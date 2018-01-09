



Nyasa Big Bullets technical panel has missed a deadline set by the club’s executive committee to submit a report complete with a list of players who should be retained and off-loaded.

The People’s Team technical panel was given last Friday as a cut-off point, but coach Rogers Yasin yesterday said they could not meet due to communication breakdown.

The technical panel was also expected to recommend areas in need of strengthening.

“When I spoke to the GS [general secretary], Mr. [Albert] Chigoga he told me that they needed to have the report by Friday for their perusal.

“But the challenge was that [assistant coach] Eliah Kananji and team manager James Chilapondwa had travelled to their respective home villages and I could also not get hold of Heston Munthali. So, we could not meet,” he said.

However, Yasin said he was hoping to meet Kananji later yesterday to map the way forward.

Chigoga said they were waiting for the technical panel’s report before they can start planning for the forthcoming season.

“We can only have a clear picture of what kind of players we should look for upon getting a report from the technical panel,” he said.

Recently, the club’s chairperson Noel Lipipa indicated that they would release 12 players as they seek to rejuvenate the team to win the TNM Super League title next season.

But Chigoga said that was the chairperson’s personal opinion as the technical panel was yet to present a report which would determine the players to be released and retained. n

